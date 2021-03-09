Appointment Extends Relationship with Japan-based Manager

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has been appointed by Japan-based manager, TriVista Capital Inc. (TriVista), to provide global custody services and manage securities lending for its two Cayman Islands-domiciled funds.

The latest mandate expands an existing relationship and underlines an increasing demand for a broader securities finance offering in the region where over the past three years Northern Trust has seen a three-fold increase in Asia-Pacific based clients joining it's global lending programs.

"We're delighted to extend our relationship with TriVista and provide securities lending services to help them maximize their risk and return objectives and optimize the value of their portfolio," said Mark Snowdon, head of Capital Markets, Asia-Pacific at Northern Trust. "Against the many hurdles asset managers face in managing portfolios today, they continue to seek the opportunity to drive additional economic value from securities lending and complementary financing solutions in enhancing portfolio performance."

Asset managers, faced with increased margin pressures, need to find efficient and effective ways to offset costs and ensure sufficient liquidity. Securities lending is one risk-controlled way of achieving these objectives and can provide opportunities to generate additional returns on existing investments.

Masaki Gotoh, chief investment officer of TriVista said: "Our trusted relationship and positive experience with Northern Trust, as well as their stellar reputation in the market, formed the basis of our decision to appoint them as our securities lending provider. Throughout the process, we have been extremely impressed by the ease and speed of implementation as well as their ability to offer a variety of tailored solutions to meet our individual needs."

Northern Trust has an established network of 11 offices across Asia-Pacific in Beijing, Bengaluru, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Pune, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. It has strong relationships with some of the region's largest central banks, sovereign wealth funds, government agencies and corporations, offering a comprehensive range of customized asset servicing, asset management and capital markets solutions. Northern Trust Capital Markets provides foreign exchange, securities lending, brokerage and transition management services.

About TriVista Capital

TriVista Capital Inc. based in Tokyo, Japan was founded in 2019 and manages a concentrated portfolio of quality businesses sourced through deep fundamental research with a wide margin of safety between value and price.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

About Northern Trust Capital Markets

Northern Trust Capital Markets is comprised of a number of Northern Trust entities that provide trading and execution services on behalf of institutional clients, including foreign exchange, institutional brokerage, securities lending and transition management services.

Foreign exchange, securities lending and transition management services are provided by TNTC globally, and NTGS SE in EMEA. Institutional Brokerage services are provided by Northern Trust Securities LLP ('NTS LLP') in EMEA and APAC and Northern Trust Securities, Inc. ('NTSI') in the United States. Please refer to your Northern Trust terms of business for details of the relevant NT entity for the services you receive.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005776/en/

Contacts:

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 20 7982 2176

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com



Marcel Klebba

+44 (0) 20 7982 1994

Marcel_Klebba@ntrs.com



US Canada:

John O'Connell

+1 312 444 2388

John_O'Connell@ntrs.com