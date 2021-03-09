Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.03.2021
PR Newswire
09.03.2021 | 03:58
Moby S.p.A Discontinues U.S. Lawsuit

Productive discussions cited in efforts to restructure global Italian shipping company

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Moby S.p.A. ("Moby"), a leading Italian shipping company, is voluntarily discontinuing its lawsuit against a group of U.S. and European asset management firms because the lawsuit has facilitated productive discussions between Moby and its creditors including the defendants towards reaching a long-sought agreement on Moby's restructuring.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450143/Moby_Logo.jpg

