Biotech Water Researchers: San Antonio Water Softeners Firm Marks 35 Years Of Premier Operation

Biotech Water Researchers offers premier water softener systems and reverse osmosis filtration to residential, commercial, and agricultural customers throughout the San Antonio area and beyond

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Biotech Water Researchers are pleased to announce that the local water softener system and reverse osmosis filtration firm has reached a milestone of 35 years of operation in the area. The San Antonio water softeners and reverse osmosis, iron and carbon filters, and systems for disinfecting have been available from the company since 1986. The company has served businesses and residents throughout Central Texas and San Antonio and the communities of San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, Boerne, and New Braunfels.

Since 1986, BioTech has also provided quality water softener installation and repair to numerous locations across the United States and worldwide. The water solutions extend to agricultural, commercial, municipal, and industrial entities and include water desalination and reclamation systems.

The experienced team of professional technicians offers their expertise to provide customers with the correct water softener, reverse osmosis, or water filtration system for homes, businesses, industries, or agricultural applications.

More details about the company are available at http://biotechwater.com

The San Antonio area is noted for water which is high in minerals, especially calcium and magnesium. The hard water not only tastes bad but also affects many areas of day-to-day life. It limits soaps and detergents' effectiveness and leaves deposits of calcium on counters, glassware, dishes, and showers. The minerals in the water can cause damage to plumbing and pipes. They may also be hazardous to the health of pets.

Biotech's experience and research have led to a worldwide demand for its various customized water treatment solutions. The company has designed and developed a number of water purification and security systems and seawater desalination plants. The systems are based on proven technology, which is custom-designed, fitted, and installed to meet the client's particular challenges. The highly trained and skilled specialists work with clients to ensure that they receive the best methods and materials available.

About the Company:

Biotech Water Researchers has grown from limited beginnings in 1986 to become a sophisticated global business leader in the water treatment industry.

#

For The Media

Name: Hank Deutch

Company: Biotech Water Researchers

Address: 12612 Nacogdoches Rd., San Antonio TX 78217

Phone: (210) 599-0048

Email: Biotechwater@gmail.com

SOURCE: Biotech Water Researchers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634011/San-Antonio-Water-Softeners-Firm-Marks-35-Years-Of-Premier-Operation