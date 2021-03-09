China Daily: Former Olympian drafts proposal for CPPCC session

BEIJING, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a retired Olympic champion skater, CPPCC National Committee member Yang Yang has a vision on helping grow sports participation into a lifestyle choice among wider public in China. She is also confident in popularizing winter sports in China, especially as the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games approach.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKKSfFAwIPc