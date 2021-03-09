Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
09.03.2021 | 06:20
O.A.T., Inc.: OAT INC Is Invited to the 129M PROJECT BID

CERRITOS .CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / OLYMPIC AIR TECH (OTC PINK:OATN). has been invited to bid for a project called "A-side Primary Clarifiers, Replacement at Plant 2, Orange County, CA." The bidding will take place on March 16, 2021 at 2:00PM PST. Orange County Sanitation District (owner of the project) has stated that the estimate of the project cost will amount to $129 million, whereas the estimated cost of HVAC will amount to $2 million.

  • Project: A-side Primary Clarifiers, Replacement at Plant 2. Orange County, CA
  • Owner: Orange County Sanitation District
  • Bid date: 3/16/2021, 2:00pm PST
  • Project estimate: $129 million
  • HVAC estimate: ~$2 million

Cautionary Note: The news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The statements are based on current beliefs and looking-forward expectations that are subject to change. In addition, such anticipated statements are subject to suppositions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those expectations expressed in statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, market conditions, government approvals, changes to proposed laws, and economic conditions within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update statements to reflect events after the statement was made.

CONTACT

Brian Hwang
7029011936
oathvac@gmail.com

SOURCE: OAT, INC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634254/OAT-INC-Is-Invited-to-the-129M-PROJECT-BID

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
