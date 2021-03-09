Anzeige
09.03.2021 | 06:33
China Daily: Policy adviser: China to remain attractive to foreign investors

BEIJING, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiang Ying, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, spoke about economic and other issues she expects to see during the two sessions in March, the annual meetings of China's top legislature and top political advisory body. She said she expects a GDP growth rate for 2021 of about 7.5 percent and a double-digit rate in the first quarter.

video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maNdCBIaVTA

