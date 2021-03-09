The Australian government has recognized TNG's flagship Mount Peake Project - a mine that includes production plans for vanadium redox flow batteries and green hydrogen - as nationally significant.From pv magazine Australia TNG's Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project (Mount Peake Project) in Australia's Northern Territory - the world's most advanced vanadium mine - secured "major project status" from the federal government on Monday. The project spans two separate sites, including a mine located 235 km north of Alice Springs and a processing facility in Darwin's investment priority area, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...