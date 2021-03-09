Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
WKN: A14M4D ISIN: NL0010937066 Ticker-Symbol: 8GV 
08.03.21
19:48 Uhr
25,850 Euro
+0,050
+0,19 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
AMX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2021 | 08:05
GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision publishes Annual Report 2020 and convocation for virtual AGM


GrandVision publishes Annual Report 2020 and convocation for virtual AGM

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 9 March 2021. GrandVision N.V..

GrandVision has also published the convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders). The AGM will be held on 23 April 2020.

Due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually, and shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person at a physical location. By using this format, GrandVision is following recommendations to forgo major events and to protect the health of shareholders, employees and all other stakeholders.

Details of how shareholders can exercise their shareholder rights under these special circumstances are set out in the convocation of the meeting.

Attachment

  • GrandVision Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2869dc94-52cf-4fb9-954c-83dbe86d27fa)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
