

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2020 profit before tax decreased 39 percent to 325 million pounds from 530 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share were 7.1 pence, down 40 percent from 11.8 pence a year ago.



Adjusted pre-tax profit was 527 million pounds, compared to 679 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 10.8 pence, compared to 13.8 pence last year.



EBITA fell 19 percent to 561 million pounds, and adjusted Group EBITA was down 21 percent to 573 million pounds, but was better than external expectations.



Total group revenue dropped 16 percent to 3.26 billion pounds from 3.89 billion pounds a year ago. Total external revenue was down 16 percent at 2.78 billion pounds.



ITV Studios total revenues were down 25 percent, impacted by the disruption to the majority of our productions from March. Total Broadcast revenues were down 8 percent, with total advertising down 11 percent despite VOD advertising up 17 percent.



Further, the company said it will now deliver around 100 million pounds of annualised permanent overhead cost savings by 2022, compared to previous guidance of 55 million pounds to 60 million pounds. Around 30 million pounds of these savings will be delivered in 2021.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'The macro outlook remains uncertain but as of today we are seeing an improvement in advertising market trends with TAR expected to be up around 8 percent in March, and expected to be up between 60 percent and 75 percent in April, and the majority of programmes are now back in production.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ITV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de