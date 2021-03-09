

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L, DPZ) reported pretax profit of 98.9 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 27 December 2020 compared to 75.1 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 17.7 pence compared to 12.8 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased to 101.2 million pounds from 98.8 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations was 18.1 pence compared to 17.5 pence.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 505.1 million pounds from 508.3 million pounds, last year. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16, revenue rose 4.4%.



Total dividend for fiscal year 2020 of 9.1 pence per share was proposed as a final dividend to be paid on 4 May 2021.



The Group said its trading in the current fiscal year has started strongly with exceptional trading over the new year period. The delivery business continues to perform very well, and collection remains at around 60% of 2019 levels.



