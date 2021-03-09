

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, reported Tuesday that its consolidated net revenues for February 2021 were NT$36.62 billion, up 30.2 percent from last year's NT$28.14 billion.



Meanwhile, net revenues for the month fell 10.4 percent sequentially.



In US dollar terms, net revenues were $1.29 billion, up 37.8 percent year-over-year, but down 10.1 percent sequentially.



ATM net revenues for the month were NT$13.18 billion, a growth of 9 percent from last year. Sequentially, ATM net revenues fell 6.7 percent.



