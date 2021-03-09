Dutch phone retailer Belsimpel launches Gomibo.ie

GRONINGEN, Netherlands, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dutch company Belsimpel has launched www.gomibo.ie, where Irish consumers can buy mobile phones, tablets, and accessories.

Irish consumers could already visit www.belsimpel.nl, which has seen a huge increase in sales to Ireland since the Brexit. "Now that we have our own Irish domain, we expect this increase to continue. Until now we hardly did any marketing, but now we will scale that up," says founder of Belsimpel Jeroen Doorenbos.

In the Netherlands, Belsimpel is a market leader with almost a 50% online market share. The company aims to become the online market leader in Ireland and the rest of Europe with its international brand Gomibo.

Doorenbos on the launch: "With the expansion to Ireland and the rest of Europe, a new chapter in our mission to change the Mobile World begins." It is the biggest step since Belsimpel was founded. The company has worked very hard over the past few years to make its platform ready for this. "We think we can shake up the European market with our unique way of comparing telecom products and our perfectly tailored delivery process. In almost all European countries, the online telecom market is less developed than in the Netherlands. In that sense, the Netherlands is about 5 years ahead of most European countries. Everything we've learned over the past 12 years of Belsimpel have been incorporated in Gomibo and that offers a lot of potential for this international step." The marketing strategy for Gomibo is offensive. Doorenbos: "We are talking about many millions in budget to bring Gomibo to the rest of the world."

About Belsimpel:

An enthusiastic team of 600 colleagues ensures that Belsimpel continues to grow significantly, through continuously implementing improvements. In 2019 and 2020 Belsimpel achieved a turnover of respectively 360 and 410 million euros. Belsimpel profiles itself as the specialist in the Mobile World where customers can go for the largest range of mobile phones, contracts, and accessories at competitive prices. The fully in-house developed platform plays an important role in its success. It is very easy for customers to choose the combination that suits them best from millions of combinations of contracts, bundles, and phones. Parts of this platform are now also used by other companies. ID verification platform Verifai.com is the most imaginative example of this.

