American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Who Constitutes a "Disqualified Person" within a Self-Directed IRA?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / One of the most important questions in managing a Self-Directed IRA is understanding who constitutes a "disqualified person." A disqualified person, in terms of a Self-Directed IRA, can refer to a wide range of people who have direct personal contacts with the owner of the IRA, or maybe even indirect contacts. In a recent post at American IRA, the Self-Directed IRA administration firm tackled the topic of "disqualified persons" and who this concept refers to.

In the article, American IRA explains the concepts behind the "disqualified person." Namely, that the IRS wants to avoid retirement investors using retirement money for personal gain. The entire point of a retirement account is to keep some money aside for retirement without immediate personal gain. This is why the IRS allows for tax deductions, for example, with a Traditional IRA. These tax deductions mean that an individual can use before-tax money to invest. If an individual investor were to invest that money in something that provided them with immediate personal benefit, it would defeat the point of the tax protections.

And who is a disqualified person within the context of a Self-Directed IRA? The post explains this in further detail, pointing to the IRS website to help investors get a solid understand of who might constitute a disqualified person.

"This is one of those posts that are integral for giving investors clarity," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "A lot of people might have heard of a "disqualified person" for retirement investment purposes, but how much have they really sat down and considered what it meant? This post explains the topic in nitty-gritty detail, so investors are more empowered to make the right decisions when it comes to using a Self-Directed IRA."

