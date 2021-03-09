

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Life Aberdeen plc. (SLA.L) reported that its profit before tax from continuing operations for the year ended 31 December 2020 climbed to 838 million pounds from last year's 243 million euros, reflecting profit on disposal of interests in associates partially offset by impairments of goodwill and intangibles.



Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company was 833 million pounds up from 266 million pounds in the previous year. Earnings per share increased to 37.9 pence from 8.8 pence last year.



Adjusted earnings per share declined by 6% to 18.1 pence from 19.3 pence in the prior year, reflecting the 12% reduction in adjusted profit after tax, partly offset by the benefit of 6% from the ongoing share buybacks.



Total income from continuing operations was 3.61 billion pounds, down from 3.99 billion pounds in the previous year.



The board recommended a final dividend in respect of 2020 of 7.3 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 14.6 pence per share.



'By focusing on individual growth strategies for each vector we aim to arrest revenue decline in the near term, inflecting to a high single digit three year revenue CAGR over the period to 2023,' the company said.



