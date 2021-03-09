

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy (CNE.L) said it agreed to sell its interests in the UK Catcher and Kraken fields to Waldorf Production Ltd. for a cash consideration of US$460 million plus additional contingent consideration dependent principally on oil prices from 2021 to the end of 2025.



The consideration is subject to adjustments for working capital and other customary interim period adjustments from the economic effective date of January 1, 2020. The deal is currently expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.



Separately, Cairn, together with Cheiron, announced the proposed acquisition of a portfolio of upstream oil and gas production, development and exploration interests from Shell Egypt NV and Shell Austria GmbH in the Western Desert, onshore The Arab Republic of Egypt for a purchase price of US$646 million (US$323 million net to Cairn), with additional contingent consideration of up to US$280 million (US$140 million net to Cairn) if certain requirements are met.



Capricorn Egypt, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cairn, would acquire 50% of the Assets, with the remaining 50% acquired by Cheiron, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CAIRN ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de