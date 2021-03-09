

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IWG plc. (IWG.L) reported that loss attributable to equity shareholders of the parent for the year ended 31 Dec 2020 was 646.8 million pounds or 67.9 pence per share compared to a profit of 450.6 million pounds or 49.6 pence per share in the previous year.



Loss before tax from continuing operations was 620.1 million pounds compared to profit 55.0 million pounds in the prior year.



Revenue for the year declined to 2.48 billion pounds from 2.65 billion pounds in the prior year.



'we anticipate a massive surge in growth when we eventually emerge from the unprecedented downturn that the COVID-19 pandemic has created. Our franchising and management agreement strategies are performing to plan as the spearhead of our capital-light expansion strategy,' the company said.



