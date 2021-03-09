EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): Annual Results/Statement

PJSC Mosenergo Releases 2020FY IFRS Results



09-March-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST

RELEASE

March 9, 2021

Moscow

Mosenergo Releases 2020FY IFRS Results

Mosenergo releases audited consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Key Figures, (mn RUR) 2019FY 2020FY Change Revenue 189,777 180,908 -4.7% Operating Costs (179,290) (172,235) -3.9% EBITDA(1) 24,587 30,472 +23.9% Depreciation and Amortization (17,974) (22,874) +27.3% Operating Profit 6,613 7,598 +14.9% Profit for the Period 9,599 8,045 -16.2%

(1) Calculated as «Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization».

PJSC «Mosenergo» and subsidiaries (Mosenergo Group) revenue for 2020FY decreased by 4.7% year-on-year, down to RUR 180,908 mn. The reason for the decrease was lower revenue from electricity (-13.5%). The operating performance decline resulted from decreased electricity consumption, as well as relatively warm weather and shorter heating period in 2020.

Operating costs for 2020FY decreased year-on-year by 3.9% down to RUR 172,235 mn.

EBITDA amounted to RUR 30,472 mn (+23.9% year-on-year) due to decreasing of net charge for impairment and other provisions in 2020.

Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 2020FY decreased by 16.2%, down to RUR 8,045 mn.

MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT

Tel.: Fax: ?-mail: Website: (495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290 (495) 957-37-99 press-centre@mosenergo.ru http://www.mosenergo.ru

