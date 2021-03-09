Sumitomo Mitsui Construction has used its PuKaTTo proprietary tech for a 2 MW floating PV project in Japan's Kagawa prefecture. It said its durable, easily deployable floats can host 60-cell and 72-cell solar modules.Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Construction has completed a 2 MW floating solar array on an agricultural pond in Sakaide, Kagawa Prefecture, on the Japanese island of Shikoku. It has secured a 20-year tariff for the Haisuke floating solar plant under Japan's feed-in tariff scheme. It is the third floating PV project build by Sumitomo Mitsui Construction in Japan to date. It built the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...