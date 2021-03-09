

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat releases euro area's revised GDP data for the fourth quarter. According to previous estimate, gross domestic product had declined 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, reversing a record 12.4 percent rebound in the third quarter.



Before the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it climbed against the greenback and the franc, it retreated against the yen. Versus the pound, it was steady.



The euro was worth 129.37 against the yen, 1.1907 against the greenback, 0.8572 against the pound and 1.1113 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de