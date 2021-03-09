The "Regulatory Report: Ireland Heated Tobacco, Oral Tobacco, Tobacco-Free Snus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New regulations on heated tobacco and nicotine pouches are likely to be implemented in Ireland in the coming years.

The government's five-year plan called "Our Shared Future" which was published in October 2020 and covers a number of areas including the economy, finance, health, tourism and taxation proposes future restrictions on the retail of nicotine inhalation products, including heated tobacco and nicotine pouches. It also aims to curb the advertising of these products near schools, on public transport and in cinemas.

The general rules on the taxation of these products appear to be remaining the same for now, although this could change with the revision process of the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) and the tobacco taxation directive at EU level.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Outlook

Regulatory Landscape

National Regulatory Framework

Age Restrictions

Product Restrictions

Labelling and Packaging

Obligation to Notify

Retail Restrictions

Public Usage

Advertising and Marketing

Taxation

Relevant Laws

Relevant Bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/368jvv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005481/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900