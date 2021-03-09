YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation, Amuka Esports, and Wisdom Media Launches Esports Tournament Series with Women Win

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has joined forces with Amuka Esports (www.amukaesports.com) and Wisdom Gaming (www.wisdom.gg) to create the esports series " Women in Leadership" ("WIL"). The companies have partnered with Women Win (www.womenwin.org), an international organization that started in 2006 as a global women's fund dedicated to advancing girls' and women's rights through sports.

The first two invitational tournaments will take place within the next 30 days, both featuring games by RIOT Games (www.riotgames.com/ ), one of the main game publishers in the world.

On March 27th, the Teamfight Tactics (" TFT" ) tournament will bring eight upcoming female gamers, and on April 2nd and 3rd, an invitational Valorant tournament will bring eight teams, all led by female team captains but with mixed-gender rosters. The team behind the scenes is also led by an experienced team of talented women.

The series will include discussion panels with high profile women part of the esports and gaming industry and content creation about gender equality and how to ensure the esports industry develops as a safer, more inclusive, and diverse environment.

Yesterday, during International Women's Day, a fundraising campaign on Tiltify was launched on social media from all the companies involved, to know more and participate, please check the page: http://bit.ly/WILdonate.

"We are honored to be part of such an important initiative. Women Win is an incredible organization, and we are thrilled to be working with Amuka Esports and Wisdom on this series. Events like this are crucial to help us build a brand that stands for positive change in the industries that we are part of. Women play more games than men worldwide and yet the esports industry is still dominated by male pro players, mostly because of prejudice and toxic behavior creating a barrier against female players and diversity in general. We want to show that it's fundamental for the industry to open more doors and bring gender balance to esports. A special shoutout to the incredible team of women leading this amazing project, this will be a tremendous success because of all of you" - stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation.

The Companies have secured funds for the execution of the event but are looking for more sponsors and brands interested in supporting the fundraising campaign. If you or your company are interested, please reach out to hey@ydxinnovation.com.

About Women Win

Women Win - www.womenwin.org - is a global multi-dimensional women's fund guided by the vision of a future where every girl and woman exercises her rights. Women Win advances girls' and women's rights amidst the scarce resources that are available for the feminist movement. We achieve our vision through two main areas of work: girls' rights through sport and play, and women's economic resilience.

Through GRLS, Women Win advances the playing field that empowers adolescent girls and young women to exercise their rights through sport and play. Together with our implementing partners, we have impacted the lives of over 4 million adolescent girls and young women in over 100 countries.

Through Win-Win Strategies, Women Win works to combine the deep assets, resources, and expertise of women's funds/rights organizations and companies to strengthen investment in women's economic resilience initiatives.

About Wisdom Gaming

Wisdom Gaming - www.wisdom.gg - is an emerging leader in esports production specializing in content creation, tournament organization, design, and strategic brand activation.

From concept to completion, Wisdom's diverse team of experienced esports minds offers turnkey creative and production services, tournament organization capabilities, and marketing strategy for brands and publishers passionate about establishing their legacy in esports and gaming.

Our extensive network of influencers, talent, and gaming communities allows us to expand our client's reach through aggregate viewership and simultaneous live streams while creating compelling content across multiple genres and platforms.

About Amuka Esports

Amuka Esports - https://amukaesports.com - is a diversified esports company focusing on teams, tournaments, content and venues. This includes operating Canada's largest esports venue along with teams based in North America and Europe.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a global leader in the commercialization of immersive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location-based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third-party games.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

RENDER - www.render.gg - Render is a professional video production studio specializing in crafting video content for YouTubers, Streamers, Teams and Brands. Render is highly specialized in gaming content, but also works with a wide variety of digital media.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

