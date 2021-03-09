

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production grew at a softer pace in January, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a calendar-adjusted 1.1 percent year-on-year in January, after a 7.2 percent rise in December.



The overall private sector output fell 2.9 percent yearly in January, following a 2.2 percent decrease in the previous month.



The largest upward contribution to total private sector development came from motor vehicle industry, by 2.3 percent year-on-year in January.



Services output fell 3.5 percent annually in January and construction output declined 4.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 1.5 percent in January, after a 1.8 percent rise in the prior month.



The total private sector output rose 0.1 percent from the previous month.



Manufacturing output decreased 1.4 percent monthly in January, after a 1.9 percent increase in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office revealed that a calendar adjusted industrial orders rose 8.5 annually in January.



Orders received from the domestic market decreased 0.7 percent in January, while those from foreign markets rose 13.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in January.



Another data from Statistics Sweden showed that the household consumption increased a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent monthly in December.



On an annual basis, household consumption declined 3.8 percent in January.



