

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output declined for the second straight month in January, albeit at a softer pace, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



Manufacturing output declined a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, following a 4.5 percent decrease in December.



On an annual basis, manufacturing output increased 29.4 percent in January, after a 35.7 percent growth in the previous month.



Industrial production remained unchanged monthly in January, after a 4.3 percent fall in the previous month.



Industrial production gained 28.5 percent year-on-year in January, after a 34.1 percent increase in the previous month.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover decreased 7.7 percent monthly in January and rose 11.9 percent from a year ago.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 28.2 percent yearly in January and accelerated 52.1 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de