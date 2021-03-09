

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production rose more than expected in January, figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production grew 1.0 percent month-on-month in January, following a 0.2 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent rise.



On a yearly basis, industrial output fell 2.4 percent in January, following a 1.6 percent decrease in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a decline of 4.2 percent.



Among all sectors, capital goods production gained 1.4 percent monthly in January and consumer goods output rose 1.2 percent. Intermediate goods production grew 0.4 percent



Meanwhile, energy output decreased 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

