Dienstag, 09.03.2021
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
WKN: A2JP65 ISIN: DK0061031036 Ticker-Symbol: OD4 
Berlin
09.03.21
14:13 Uhr
1,720 Euro
-0,090
-4,97 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
09.03.2021 | 13:05
First North Denmark: Odico A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Odico A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 11 March 2021. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0061031036 (ODICO) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 





ISIN:              DK0061536232                                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Odico, T-ret                                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:             1:3                                                          
                   Shareholders in Odico will be allocated 1 subscription right 
                    per share held on the record date. 3 subscription rights are
                    needed to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription     
                    price                                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in           11 March - 24 March 2021                                     
 subscription                                                                   
 rights (both                                                                   
 days included):                                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      219252                                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:        ODICO T                                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment /   First North Denmark / 100                                    
 no                                                                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no      MiFID II tick size table / 230                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code           DSME                                                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Odico A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 3,208,557 new shares of DKK 0.05 and
up to 4,469,697 new shares of DKK 0.05. Subscription price is DKK 9.35 per
share of DKK 0.05. Subscription period: 15 March - 26 March 2021, both days
inclusive. 







For further information, please call Certified Adviser EY Godkendt
Revisionspartnerselskab, Christian Ejlskov, tel. +45 2529 4130

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=845218
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
