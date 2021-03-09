First North Denmark: Odico A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Odico A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 11 March 2021. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061031036 (ODICO) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061536232 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Odico, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:3 Shareholders in Odico will be allocated 1 subscription right per share held on the record date. 3 subscription rights are needed to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 11 March - 24 March 2021 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 219252 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ODICO T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / First North Denmark / 100 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Odico A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 3,208,557 new shares of DKK 0.05 and up to 4,469,697 new shares of DKK 0.05. Subscription price is DKK 9.35 per share of DKK 0.05. Subscription period: 15 March - 26 March 2021, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab, Christian Ejlskov, tel. +45 2529 4130 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=845218