Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short names for Ytrade Group AB (publ) (87/21)

As from March 10, 2021, the shares of Ytrade Group AB (publ) will be traded under a new short name. Order book ID and ISIN code will remain unchanged. Unchanged Company name: Ytrade Group AB (publ) ----------------------------------------------- Current short name: YTRADE ----------------------------------------------- New short name: YAYTRD ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0015504626 ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID 216107 ----------------------------------------------- As from March 10, 2021, the equity rights of Ytrade Group AB (publ) will be traded under new short names. Order book ID:s and ISIN codes will remain unchanged. Unchanged Company name: Ytrade Group AB (publ) ----------------------------------------------- Current short name: YTRADE TO1 ----------------------------------------------- New short name: YAYTRD TO1 ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0015530571 ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID 216108 ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged Company name: Ytrade Group AB (publ) ----------------------------------------------- Current short name: YTRADE TO2 ----------------------------------------------- New short name: YAYTRD TO2 ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0015530589 ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID 216109 ----------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80 Nasdaq Stockholm AB