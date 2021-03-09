Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short names for Ytrade Group AB (publ) (87/21)

As from March 10, 2021, the shares of Ytrade Group AB (publ) will be traded
under a new short name. Order book ID and ISIN code will remain unchanged. 

Unchanged Company name:  Ytrade Group AB (publ)
-----------------------------------------------
Current short name:      YTRADE                
-----------------------------------------------
New short name:          YAYTRD                
-----------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:     SE0015504626          
-----------------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID  216107                
-----------------------------------------------



As from March 10, 2021, the equity rights of Ytrade Group AB (publ) will be
traded under new short names. Order book ID:s and ISIN codes will remain
unchanged. 

Unchanged Company name:  Ytrade Group AB (publ)
-----------------------------------------------
Current short name:      YTRADE TO1            
-----------------------------------------------
New short name:          YAYTRD TO1            
-----------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:     SE0015530571          
-----------------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID  216108                
-----------------------------------------------



Unchanged Company name:  Ytrade Group AB (publ)
-----------------------------------------------
Current short name:      YTRADE TO2            
-----------------------------------------------
New short name:          YAYTRD TO2            
-----------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:     SE0015530589          
-----------------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID  216109                
-----------------------------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
