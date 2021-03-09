Caizcoin Approved as a Viable Currency for All

HEIDELBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Caizcoin sets itself apart with a mission to connect innovative financial solutions with humanity and values-allowing everyone to fairly participate in the modern financial world.

Caizcoin is a decentralized financial solution and cryptocurrency which allows fast and cost-efficient international money transfers. It is the first form of this contemporary advancement to be certified as an official Islamic blockchain and cryptocurrency. Caizcoin, approved as compliant with Islamic financial law by Islamic scholars, symbolizes the opening of the global cryptocurrency market to Muslims for the first time.

Founded in Germany, Caizcoin has brought together a team of global, dynamic leaders in business, technology, and finance. The skilled group was hand-picked to work in tandem with international scholars, economists, and finance experts to guide them, thus ensuring Islamic values are infused into every aspect of Caizcoin's finished product.

It was imperative to these professionals that Caizcoin follow guidelines from within the Islamic faith which align with moral utilization of the technology. By staying within the binding principles of Islamic law, Caizcoin tokens will be used altruistically by collaborating with organizations and institutions to enable Waqf and Zakat donations.

Caizcoin is built on its own decentralized blockchain, making it infinitely more secure to its users. This dedicated blockchain guarantees faster, anonymous transactions, ledger accountability, and unmatched growth potential. The secure payment system, E-wallet, will control transactions in order to make the cryptocurrency secure for every investor.

Caizcoin encourages global usage as a currency by offering a modern digital financial solution and API for third-party integrations. Worldwide investors to Caizcoin will be exempt from fees until a certain ratio of withdrawal and will enjoy instant transfer of funds secured by blockchain technology. All vendors and partners within the network must adhere to the values and standards represented by Caizcoin.

The owners of Caizcoin are excited to announce that the private sale of the world's first truly global cryptocurrency is already underway and available to all.

