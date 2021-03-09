Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.03.2021
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 
Xetra
09.03.21
14:39 Uhr
5,602 Euro
-0,222
-3,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6305,63414:55
5,6345,63614:55
PR Newswire
09.03.2021 | 13:51
147 Leser
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab KfW € 5bn due 2026

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab KfW € 5bn due 2026

PR Newswire

London, March 9

Post-stabilisation notice

March 9, 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

€ 5 billion RegS benchmark due 2026

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:KfW
Guarantor (if any):Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN:DE000A3H3E76
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 5,000,000,000
Description:0% due 15th June 2026, payment date 9th March 2021
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2021 PR Newswire
