Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.03.2021 | 14:10
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Announces Daniel Lim as General Counsel

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Bybit today announced the appointment of Daniel Lim as general counsel.

Bybit Announces Daniel Lim as General Counsel

Lim, a veteran of the banking and finance sector with more than 20 years of experience, will assume responsibility for global compliance matters and oversee the company's legal team. Lim joins Bybit from an international investment bank in Singapore where he served as head of legal and compliance.

"We are pleased to welcome Daniel, who brings with him exceptional expertise and foresight to our burgeoning industry," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Daniel will help bolster Bybit's compliance posture in a fast-changing regulatory environment and sustain our ambition to build trust and provide value for clients around the globe."

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform established in March 2018. The company provides online trading services to international individual retail clients as well as professional traders.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, follow Bybit's social platforms on Twitter and Telegram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1452604/Daniel_Lim.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.