Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) (OTC: YOOIF) ("Yangaroo", "Company"), the software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Schuetrumpf, currently Interim Chief Executive Officer, to the position of Chief Executive Officer and appointment as executive-director to the Company's Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, it is a pleasure to appoint Grant as CEO of Yangaroo and to welcome him to the Board of Directors," stated Anthony Miller, Chair of the Board of Directors of Yangaroo. "Grant brings a wealth of ad tech and media expertise and experience, and we are very excited for Yangaroo's next chapter under his leadership."

Based in New York City, Grant has more than 30 years of experience in advertising technology across the media and entertainment industries, having developed many brand and agency relationships both locally and abroad. Grant was previously the President of Yangaroo's Advertising division since 2017. Before that, Grant was the Global CEO of Dubsat, a division of Australia's largest independent media group, Omnilab Media. Grant has held many other senior management roles within the media services industry and has used his wealth of knowledge and experience to develop and grow businesses into market-leading organizations.

"Yangaroo sits at the forefront of an exciting time in the development of advertising technologies and media asset workflow solutions. I look forward to working with the team and its great customers to provide industry-leading solutions," stated CEO Grant Schuetrumpf.

"Together, we will drive industry-leading growth that benefits employees, shareholders, and the customers that we serve."

About Yangaroo

Yangaroo is a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions for advertising, music, and awards industries. Yangaroo's patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that provides clearance, delivery, and secure API integration for various work-flow challenges in media distribution.

Yangaroo has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. Yangaroo trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

