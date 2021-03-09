Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size to Reach USD 10,990 Million by 2026 at CAGR 10.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drone Logistics and Transportation Market is Segmented Type(Warehousing, Shipping, Others), Application(Civil and Commercial, Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Transportation & Logistics Category.

The global Drone Logistics and Transportation market size is projected to reach USD 10,990 Million by 2026, from USD 5,308.5 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the drone logistics and transportation market are, increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in commercial applications for faster delivery, the growing e-commerce market, eased regulations for the usage of drones for commercial purposes.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by players for 2016-2021.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DRONE LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORTATION MARKET SIZE

One of the major factors expected to drive the drone logistics market size is its cost-effective nature. The utilization of drones for last mile delivery automation could present significant cost savings. These cost savings are the result of avoiding traffic. Drones can cover longer distances in a shorter time frame, thereby saving fuel, cutting costs per mile, and reducing their carbon footprint.

Increased drone use for several commercial and military applications is expected to drive the growth of drone logistics and transportation market size. Drones are used in commercial and military applications for inventory tracking, delivery of food, delivery of medical supplies, border surveillance, delivery of parcels, and so on.

The emergence of e-commerce has contributed substantially to the growth of the Drone Logistics and Transportation market size. As there is a growing demand for the speedy delivery of goods, drones are being increasingly used in e-commerce warehouses for the delivery of goods and warehousing of products.

During the forecast period, increasing investment in the development of passenger drones or virtual take-off and landing vehicles is expected to contribute to the drone logistics and transport market's growth.

The evolving customer expectation towards same-day delivery is expected to fuel the done drone logistics and transport market size.

DRONE LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORTATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the solution, the shipping segment is expected to be the largest contributor in the market during the forecast period.

The shipping segment's dominance is due to increasing investment in the R&D of drones for package delivery.

Based on the Application, the Commercial segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The large market share of this segment is due to the increase in the number of deliveries in the logistics industry, especially in the e-commerce industry.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the coming years.

This rapid growth is attributed to the investments by the Chinese and Indian companies into drone delivery technology.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest drone delivery & transportation market share over the forecast period.

The use of drones for transport has been growing in North America, with the United States and Canada taking steps to implement drones in the commercial and military sectors.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE DRONE LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORTATION MARKET

In order to achieve a competitive advantage in the industry, drone manufacturers are continually interested in product developments, thus intensifying competition in the market. The entry of new manufacturers into the market has been accelerated by moderate initial investment requirements and an expanding application base.

Some of the top companies in the drone logistics and transportation market are,

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Drone Delivery Canada

Matternet

United Parcel

PINC Solutions

DroneScan

Infinium Robotics

Skycart

Skysense

Zipline International

Flirtey

Flytrex

Altitude Angel

AirMap

Uber.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Warehousing

Shipping

Others.

Market segment by Application, split into

Civil and Commercial

Military.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America .

