SCADA Market worth $13.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "SCADA Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Component (Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human?Machine Interface, Communication System), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global SCADA market size was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include increased adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions using SCADA systems, high demand for industrial mobility solutions for efficient management of process industry, and use of software platforms such as IoT and artificial intelligence.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=19487518

Services offering accounted for largest size of the SCADA market in 2020.

The services segment accounted for the largest share of the SCADA market in 2020. Many of the industries in the Americas and Europe have already implemented SCADA systems. Thus, there are fewer opportunities in terms of the implementation of new SCADA systems. However, in terms of modification of SCADA systems, there are huge opportunities. After the installation of SCADA systems, organizations need proper modification and maintenance throughout the life of SCADA systems. Service offerings, especially cybersecurity, are considered while customizing or modifying SCADA systems.

Porcess industry is expected to hold the largest size of the SCADA market in 2021.

Process industry is expected to account for the largest share of the SCADA market during 2021-2026. The rate of adoption of SCADA systems is high in process industries owing to the rising pressure on manufacturers to optimize the cost and production processes. Increasing demand for real-time visibility of complex operations in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, metals and mining, and food & beverages is expected to drive the demand for SCADA systems in the process industry.

Browse in-depth TOC on "SCADA Market"

158 - Tables

87 - Figures

230 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=19487518

APAC projected to grow at the highest CAGR of SCADA market from 2021 to 2026.

APAC is projected to hold the largest share of the SCADA market during the forecast period. APAC is the production hub for automation technologies due to the presence of major companies such as Yokogawa Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, and OMRON. Renewable energy, smart grids, water & wastewater, and transportation sectors are expected to drive the growth of the SCADA market in APAC. Automation is increasing in APAC because of the rising necessity for high-quality products, along with increased production rates.

Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, ABB, Siemens, Honewell International, and Mitsubishi Electric, among others, are some of the key players offering SCADA systems.

Related Reports:

Process Automation & Instrumentation Market by Instrument (Field Instrument, Control Valve, Analytical Instrument), Solution (APC, DCS, HMI, MES, PLC, Functional Safety, SCADA), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, PLM, PAM, Functional Safety), Component (Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printing, Control Valves, Machine Vision, HMI), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/scada-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/supervisory-control-data-acquisition.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg