Dienstag, 09.03.2021
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
GlobeNewswire
09.03.2021 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Rizzo Group AB ges observationsstatus / Rizzo Group AB receives observation status (30/21)

Idag, den 9 mars 2021, offentliggjorde Rizzo Group AB ett pressmeddelande med
information om att bolaget bryter mot finansiella åtaganden i dess bankavtal. 



Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus
om det föreligger osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella ställning. 



Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Rizzo
Group AB (RIZZO B, ISIN-kod SE0000396822, orderboks-ID 946) ska ges
observationsstatus. 



Today, March 9, 2021, Rizzo Group AB published a press release with information
that the company is in breach of obligations under its financing agreement. 



The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation
status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Rizzo Group AB (RIZZO B, ISIN code SE0000396822, order book ID 946) shall be
given observation status. 



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
