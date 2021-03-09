Poole to support Egress' rapid expansion, particularly in the US market

Egress announced today the appointment of Clint Poole as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Poole will utilize his experience in scaling high-growth organizations to support Egress' rapid expansion as the leading provider of human layer security. Having previously held leadership positions at global technology organizations including Onshape/PTC, Paycor and Lionbridge, Poole will spearhead Egress' global go-to-market strategy Poole will be based in Egress' Boston office, and will focus its growth in the US market.

Poole comments, "I'm excited to have joined Egress during this exciting period. Egress is defining a new category in the cybersecurity field human layer security and creating products that tackle the most significant security risks faced by businesses today. Egress is an ambitious, innovative business with enormous potential, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to deliver the next phase of growth."

Egress CEO Tony Pepper comments, "I'm delighted to welcome Clint to the team at Egress. His track record in spurring growth for global organizations means that he's well-placed to spearhead our go-to-market at this exciting stage of our journey. Clint's expertise and strategic vision will prove invaluable in helping us to drive forward our mission."

Further information

For further information and interview requests, please contact PR@Egress.com

About Egress

Our mission is to eliminate the greatest risk to every business the insider threat. To achieve this Egress has built the world's only Human Layer Security platform that empowers your people to remain secure while being highly productive.

Using patented contextual machine learning, Egress is trusted by the world's biggest brands to prevent human error and protect against malicious or reckless behavior on email without any administrative overhead. Funded by FTV Capital and Albion VC, Egress is headquartered in London with offices in Toronto and Boston.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005064/en/

Contacts:

Jordan Brackenbury

PR@Egress.com