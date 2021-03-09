Amid Record Growth and Global Expansion, NinjaRMM Names Dean Yeck as Chief Revenue Officer

With a new executive hire coming out of a record-breaking year, NinjaRMM plots an international expansion to gain market share for its core endpoint and disaster recovery solutions.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NinjaRMM , a new leader in SaaS endpoint management solutions for MSPs and IT professionals, announces Dean Yeck as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. Yeck will report directly to NinjaRMM CEO Sal Sferlazza and is based in Austin, TX.

An experienced SaaS sales leader, Yeck previously served as VP of Worldwide Inside Sales for Duo Security. Before leading Duo Security's global sales, Yeck led numerous high growth teams in both startups and global brands targeting midmarket and enterprise customers. With a proven ability to scale SaaS businesses, Yeck will help expand NinjaRMM's global footprint and evangelize the company's technology.

"Dean is joining NinjaRMM at a pivotal point as the company transitions to an emerging market leader among SaaS endpoint management solutions," said NinjaRMM CEO Sal Sferlazza. "As NinjaRMM prepares for another year of explosive growth, we're confident Dean's combination of deep channel knowledge and understanding of how to scale out a global sales organization that will propel the company into overdrive. We're proud to welcome Dean to the team."

Yeck's first priorities are to expand NinjaRMM's growing VAR channel program globally and scale its global sales organization to gain market share for the company's core endpoint and backup disaster recovery solution, Ninja Data Protection . Additionally, Yeck will align global sales and marketing initiatives around NinjaRMM's portfolio of products.

"What drew me to NinjaRMM was its vibrant user base and Sal's vision for a company focused on its customers, a great user experience, and having security baked into its DNA," said Chief Revenue Officer Dean Yeck. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join NinjaRMM and play a role in shaping its future. As the shift to remote work deepens and IT teams face greater demands to secure and manage workers, I see a tremendous opportunity for NinjaRMM to be the leader that IT teams turn to."

NinjaRMM has grown rapidly over the last year, reaching a milestone of more than 5,000 partners and nearly 2 and a half million endpoints under management. The company's platform supports 12 languages. For more information or to sign up for a free trial of NinjaRMM, click here .

NinjaRMM provides powerful, SaaS remote endpoint monitoring and management software to managed service providers and internal IT departments. The platform offers a single-pane-of-glass experience that increases business efficiency by combining monitoring, alerting, patching, antivirus, backup, and IT automation. NinjaRMM has been recognized as a Leader by user review sites like G2Crowd, SourceForge, and Capterra and being named the #1 RMM across 8 categories, including ease of use, product direction, quality of support and overall satisfaction. NinjaRMM has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Tampa, and Berlin, Germany.

