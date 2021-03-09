Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Operations, Searches and Further Discoveries; as well as Video of Operations

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS), proudly announces that the Company, under direction of the new Operations Manager Kane Fisher, has been conducting search, scan, recovery and acquisition operations of new and known treasure shipwreck recovery sites off the East Coast of Florida. The Company's crew under the Captaincy of Tim Wilson, being led by Kane Fisher has spent numerous days of scanning areas using the Companies acquired technologies. The TSR team has used and will continue to use its magnetometer abilities and other confidential search technologies on several sites over the last two months. TSR has made a significant recovered acquisition of certain objects, including one that which is suspected to contain large precious gemstone materials that has been expertly examined, and its makeup will be announced shortly.

The Company has partnered with permitted partners for certain sites, which will be announced, as TSR uses its crews and vessel abilities to continue to gather artifacts and new acquisitions of precious items that will be announced in the near future as well. Such area as where the gemstone and other coins were found will be subject to in depth projects and searches with TSR and its partners. Some of the operations and acquired items will be displayed in the near future.

"TSR's crew abilities with its search boats now being used as well as our ability with our mother ship the R/V Bellows, gives us the abilities to operate in our new sites that will be announced. The discoveries made and the acquisitions of certain artifacts from partnered permitted areas, makes TSR's activities and acquisitions very promising for the next dive periods throughout now and through the year," said Craig A. Huffman, President of TSR.

Kane Fisher has been instrumental in taking TSR to being a true treasure recovery company, with the ability to search, recover as well as acquire valuable artifacts. TSR will also be announcing other partnerships as well as showing acquired materials.

TSR knows that together with the Galleon Quest game, the reality television show Galleon Quest would be complimentary in the marketing of the Company's recoveries, as well as the game and television alike, as well as bringing eyes to the Company for the shareholders' benefit.

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery

TSR is a three-fold treasure related company, with its own recovery vessels and partners, it has made recoveries, and holds hundreds of miles of research areas. TSR has its treasure recovery part of the Company as well as its Media Group for television, gaming and Media matters such as its gaming portion and its television side being developed. All three components will make up the triad of revenue sources and business development.

Our web site will be updated as new matters are announced including recoveries, the media side, and gaming side at www.treasurewreck.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

