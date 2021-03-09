Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - Gainey Capital Corp. (TSXV: GNC) (OTC Pink: GNYPF) (the "Company" or "Gainey") is pleased to announce that effective March 11, 2021, the Company will change its name from "Gainey Capital Corp." to "Masivo Silver Corp." with a new trading symbol of "MASS" on the TSX Venture Exchange.





The new CUSIP for the Company's shares will be 57480R109 and the new ISIN number will be CA57480R1091.

Effective at the opening of the market on Thursday, March 11, 2021: the common shares of the company will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the name Masivo Silver Corp. The Company's ticker symbol will be "MASS".

David Coburn, CEO of Gainey Capital stated, "The new name symbolizes the next chapter for the company as we continue to sign LOIs and evaluate properties in Mexico and Nevada."

As per the Company's last press release dated February 23, 2021, Masivo Silver is in due diligence on at least seven mineral concessions that are highly prospective for silver, gold, copper, and platinum group elements in order to prioritize them for potential acquisition.

The Company is also in several advanced stages of due diligence for mineral concessions in the State of Nevada.

About Masivo Silver Corp.

Masivo is a silver and gold exploration, development, and ore processing company exploring an aggregate of 14,000+ hectares strategically located in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental Trend in western Mexico. The Company's mill, located on its El Colomo property, is capable of processing up to 300 tons of ore per day. Additional information on Masivo, its current operations and its vision, is available on the Company's website at www.masivosilver.com or from info@masivosilver.com.

