New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has been awarded a new social media marketing campaign contract from a globally recognized CPG brand company. The global CPG brand is an american food conglomerate based in Chicago and is owned and operated as a subsidiary of PepsiCo.

The global CPG brand client is a major producer and distributor of food products with a specialization in breakfast cereals, nutritional bars and other RTE (ready-to-eat) products. The established CPG brand is nearly 150 years old and is recognized as having the first ever FDA approved food-specific health claim, and the first ever registered USPTO trademark, in their product category.

Leveraging Hashoff's social media CMS (content management software) platform, the campaign will activate content creators and publishers on major social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The campaign calls for Hashoff's CMS software to identify, optimize and manage micro-influencers to create and distribute content showcasing the brands products as a key ingredient in a variety of household recipes.

Hashoff was awarded the new campaign contract based on the success of past campaigns. Hashoff's suite of social media software provides global brands with a platform to produce high-quality content with significant cost efficiencies when compared to the traditional marketing and advertising agency models. These competitive advantages have positioned social media CMS as disruptive to the supply chain of the traditional creative media and marketing industry.

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as " DGTL ", the OTCQB exchange as " DGTHF ", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as " A2QB0L ". For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com/investors .

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff's AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 140 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff's customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including Anheuser Busch-InBev, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Dunkin Brands, The Container Store, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty and Pizza Hut Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Syneos Health and Novartis, etc.[i] Watch the Hashoff investor video by visiting; https://dgtlinc.com/hashoff.

[i] Current and past customers

