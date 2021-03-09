Audio-Video Content Innovation Revolutionizing Marketing Transcription Market: Future Market Insights Study

Participants in the marketing transcription market are leveraging the trend of outsourcing processes to minimize costs and issues arising from time-zone based operations.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / The marketing transcription market is likely to display steady growth reaching a valuation of approximately US$ 3.7 Bn by the end of the assessment period in 2031. The demand for marketing transcription has been largely driven by advances in artificial intelligence and speech recognition technologies. Efforts towards improving the accuracy of data in terms of marketing efforts, to keep up with the growing volume of audio/visual data following advancements in connectivity is expected to remain important to strategies in the industry for the coming decade.

"AI-powered transcription is still in a nascent stage of adoption. However, its potential for growth is large owing to the vast amount of data being generated in the industry for focus groups. Automated transcription allows marketers to save time for essential marketing strategies, bolstering the scope of productivity and profitability, driving long-term growth," says the FMI study.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7173

Marketing Transcription Market - Leading Takeaways

BFSI and media sector applications are projected to reflect relatively faster growth, on the back of adoption of digital communication strategies.

Transcription services will be major service providers owing to strong preference for outsourcing of processes.

Cloud-based services gain ground owing to investments towards agile work environments.

United States will hold the lead in the market driven by the presence of leading tech companies and large-scale enterprises.

Marketing Transcription Market - Growth Factors

Exponential growth of digital media sources and the resultant need for accurate recording and organization of data drives adoption.

Major advancements in automation, artificial intelligence, and speech recognition will support long term market developments.

Issues in terms of time zone and language barriers are creating key opportunities for tech developments in the sector.

Marketing Transcription Market - Constraints

Shortage of local resources required to meet adequate quality standards for video and audio transcription hurts application.

Quality issues associated with source audio and video files, and security of proprietary data remain concerns for end users.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7173

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The covid-19 pandemic has had a moderately adverse impact on growth of the global marketing transcription market. Reduced investments by businesses towards marketing activities, arising from government-restrictions, and curtailed consumer spending during the crisis period have hurt short term demand.

However, relaxations on lockdown regulations and changes to business marketing strategies during the pandemic is expected to generate key opportunities to aid faster recovery through 2021. Moreover, growing use of e-media will support greater scope of use for transcription technology, driven by mutli-industry applications in the near future.

Explore data on the marketing transcription market with 131 figures, 27 tables and the ToC. You will also find market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/marketing-transcription-market

Competition Landscape

Some of the leading manufacturers participating in the marketing transcription market are e24 Technologies, Digital Nirvana, GOTRANSCRIPT Ltd., Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., Elite Office Solutions Inc., Rev.com, Way With Words Ltd., and TranscribeMe Inc. among others.

Some of the more common strategies being employed by leading market players include investments into product development and launches to improve on product functionality and accuracy for consolidating market position with a wider consumer base.

For instance, Otter.ai a market leader in real time transcription announced a US$ 50 million Series B funding round, to build on product functionality in addition to integration with Google Meet and Zoom in February 2021. In March 2021, HungerRush, a restaurant management systems provider launched its TextAI tool for multi-channel, digital food ordering operations. Further, Zoom revealed enhancements to its services including a Live Transcription functionality for improved accessibility to users.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7173

More on the Report

FMI's provides in-depth insights on the marketing transcription market. The market is segmented in terms of solution (software and service), type (consumer forums, group recordings, phone recordings, interviews, marketing research, focus groups, and others), and industry (BFSI, education, media & entertainment, IT & telecom, retail & consumer goods, government, and others) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Technology Landscape

RFID Printers Market: Find insights on the RFID printers market with analysis of statistics, segments, players, influencers, and business strategies adopted over a 10-year forecast period.

Electronic Skin Market: FMI's report on the electronic skin market provides insights on the market for 2018-2028. The study evaluates restraining forces, revenue sources, market leaders, and market strategies.

GaN-powered Chargers Market: An analysis on the GaN-powered chargers market with data on opportunities, growth levers, regional markets, restraints, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/marketing-transcription-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/marketing-transcription-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634282/Audio-Video-Content-Innovation-Revolutionizing-Marketing-Transcription-Market-Future-Market-Insights-Study