Automotive Ceramics Market Size To Reach USD 3.1 Billion By 2027 at CAGR 6.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Ceramics Market is Segmented by Material (Alumina Oxide, Titanate Oxide, Zirconia Oxide, and Others), Component (Automotive Engine Parts, Automotive Exhaust Systems, Automotive Electronics, and Others), and Vehicle type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Chemicals Industry Category.

The global Automotive Ceramics Market size was valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of Automotive Ceramics market size are:

Changing vehicle emission control regulations

Increasing consumer demand for fuel-efficient vehicles

Increasing demand for electronics applications in vehicles

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE AUTOMOTIVE CERAMICS MARKET SIZE

Increased demand for electronic applications in both ICE and electric vehicles is likely to increase the growth of the automotive ceramics market size during the forecast period.. Ceramics is used in knock sensors, valve systems, and superchargers. They are used in various sensors and actuators, such as fuel level sensors, fluid level sensors, and oxygen sensors, for vehicle exhaust gas purification. Ceramic materials are lighter in weight than conventional materials, such as metal, and are durable than plastic.

Strict regulation around the world to curb greenhouse gas emissions from automotive is expected to increase the automotive ceramics market size. In an effort to reduce greenhouse gases, emission control regulations are being amended to force car manufacturers to improve their vehicle performance. These strict regulations around the globe have resulted in the production of new ceramic exhaust systems, as they help reduce carbon emission.

Automotive vehicles traveling long distances have a problem with the periodic replacement of worn parts. The use of ceramics as wear parts can solve this problem due to their excellent wear resistance.

However, ceramic component production for the automotive industry is expensive in terms of design and development. Each application necessitates a specific component design, which raises the overall cost. This factor might limit the growth of the automotive ceramics market size during the forecast period.

AUTOMOTIVE CERAMICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on material, the Alumina segment held the largest Automotive Ceramics Market share in 2019. Alumina is mainly used for automotive electronic components and thermal barrier coating for engine parts.

Based on components, the engine parts segment held the largest Automotive Ceramics Market share in 2019. Ceramic-based engine parts include spark plug insulators, glow plugs, valves, pump seals, seals, and nozzles. These parts are indispensable for the proper functioning of each motor vehicle.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger segment held the largest automotive ceramics market share in 2019. Passenger vehicle sales have risen due to increasing population and disposable income. Furthermore, demand for automotive electronic systems is expected to grow as more people turn to electric vehicles.

KEY SEGMENTATIONS

Material

Alumina Oxide



Titanate Oxide



Zirconia Oxide



Others

Component

Automotive Engine Parts



Automotive Exhaust Systems



Automotive Electronics



Others

Application

Passenger Vehicle



Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



Saudi Arabia



Rest of LAMEA

Key Players

Almatis GmbH

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

CoorsTek Inc.

Elan Technology

Ferrotec Corporation

Hoganas AB

International Syalons (Newcastle) Limited

Noritake Co. Ltd.

Stanford Advanced Materials

Venator Materials Plc

