Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M202 ISIN: LV0000100543 Ticker-Symbol: W7E 
Stuttgart
09.03.21
16:07 Uhr
0,208 Euro
-0,014
-6,31 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGAS JUVELIERIZSTRADAJUMU RUPNICA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGAS JUVELIERIZSTRADAJUMU RUPNICA AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.03.2021 | 15:41
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Riga: FCMC allows SIA "NAMEJS 1" to organize the final takeover bid for AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shares

Financial and Capital Market Commission on March 9, 2021 decided to allow AS
"Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica"  shareholder SIA "NAMEJS 1" to organize
the final takeover bid for AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica"  shares. The
final takeover bid price per share according to the information provided in the
prospectus is 0.27 EUR. 

Attached: Prospectus for the final takeover bid in Latvian of AS "Rigas
juvelierizstradajumu rupnica"  shares 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=845249
RIGAS JUVELIERIZSTRADAJUMU RUPNICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.