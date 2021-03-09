Polyphor's FORTRESS study of balixafortide ± eribulin completed enrolment in November with 432 previously treated HER2-negative advanced breast cancer patients being randomized. Objective response rate (ORR) data from third-line patients with measurable disease are on track for Q221 and, if positive, an accelerated approval filing could become possible in the US. Otherwise, progression-free survival (PFS) data are expected by the end of 2021, which would enable standard filings with the FDA and EMA.

