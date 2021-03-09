NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on March 9, 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on March 10, 2021. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase 2.182.717.495 Increase in share capital 4.000.000 Total share capital following the increase 2.186.717.495 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974