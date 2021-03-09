NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Alda Credit Fund II slhf. - Bonds (ACFII 18 1) admitted to trading on 10th of March 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Alda Credit Fund II slhf. 2 Org. no: 420817-0290 3 LEI 254900YVV875EPR2KU97 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ACFII 18 1 5 ISIN code IS0000029783 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-G-R 7 FISN númer ALDA CR FUND II/3.75 BD 20480314 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 5.868.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 5.868.000.000 11 Amount issued at this time 5.868.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 1 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date 14.3.2018 19 First ordinary installment date 14.9.2018 20 Total number of installments 60 21 Installment frequency 2 22 Maturity date 14.3.2048 23 Interest rate 3,75 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Simple 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 14.3.2018 32 First ordinary coupon date 14.9.2018 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon payments 60 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment nei include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed Yes 39 Name of index CPI --------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index NA 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 14.3.2018 --------------------- 42 Base index value 447,97 43 Index base date March 14, 2018 Other Information 44 Call option Yes 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No --------------------- 48 Additional information No --------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading March 5, 2021 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to March 9, 2021 Trading 53 Date of admission to trading March 10, 2021 54 Order book ID ACFII_18_1 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE Corporate Bonds 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility guards No 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond