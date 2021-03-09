Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
09.03.2021 | 16:29
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Alda Credit Fund II slhf. - Bonds (ACFII 18 1) admitted to trading on 10th of March 2021

Issuer Information                                                          
1   Issuer:                                                 Alda Credit Fund II 
                                                             slhf.              
2   Org. no:                                                420817-0290         
3   LEI                                                     254900YVV875EPR2KU97
                                                                                
    Issue Information                                                           
4   Symbol (Ticker)                                         ACFII 18 1          
5   ISIN code                                               IS0000029783        
6   CFI code                                                D-B-F-U-G-R         
7   FISN númer                                              ALDA CR FUND II/3.75
                                                             BD 20480314        
8   Bonds/bills:                                            Bond                
9   Total issued amount                                     5.868.000.000       
10  Total amount previously issued                          5.868.000.000       
11  Amount issued at this time                              5.868.000.000       
12  Denomination in CSD                                     1                   
13  Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange                         Yes                 
                                                                                
    Amortization - Cash Flow                                                    
14  Amortization type                                       Annuity             
15  Amortization type, if other                                                 
16  Currency                                                ISK                 
17  Currency, if other                                                          
18  Issue date                                              14.3.2018           
19  First ordinary installment date                         14.9.2018           
20  Total number of installments                            60                  
21  Installment frequency                                   2                   
22  Maturity date                                           14.3.2048           
23  Interest rate                                           3,75                
24  Floating interest rate, if applicable                   N/A                 
25  Floating interest rate, if other                        N/A                 
26  Premium                                                 N/A                 
27  Simple/compound interest                                Simple              
28  Simple/compound, if other                                                   
29  Day count convention                                    30E/360             
30  Day count convention, if other                                              
31  Interest from date                                      14.3.2018           
32  First ordinary coupon date                              14.9.2018           
33  Coupon frequency                                        2                   
34  Total number of coupon payments                         60                  
35  If irregular cash flow, then how                                            
36  Dirty price / clean price                                                   
37  If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment         nei                 
     include accrued interest for days missing until next                       
     business day?                                                              
                                                                                
                                                                                
                                                                                
    Indexing                                                                    
38  Indexed                                                 Yes                 
39  Name of index                                           CPI                 
                                                           ---------------------
40  Daily index or monthly index                            NA                  
41  Daily index or monthly index, if other                  14.3.2018           
                                                           ---------------------
42  Base index value                                        447,97              
43  Index base date                                         March 14, 2018      
                                                                                
    Other Information                                                           
44  Call option                                             Yes                 
45  Put option                                              No                  
46  Convertible                                             No                  
47  Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     No                  
                                                           ---------------------
48  Additional information                                  No                  
                                                           ---------------------
                                                                                
                                                                                
    Admission to Trading                                                        
49  Registered at CSD                                       Yes                 
50  Securities depository                                   Nasdaq CSD Iceland  
51  Date of Application for Admission to Trading            March 5, 2021       
52  Date of Approval of Application for Admission to        March 9, 2021       
     Trading                                                                    
53  Date of admission to trading                            March 10, 2021      
54  Order book ID                                           ACFII_18_1          
55  Instrument subtype                                      Corporate Bonds     
56  Market                                                  Iceland Cash Bond   
                                                             Trading            
57  List population name                                    ICE Corporate Bonds 
58  Static volatility guards                                No                  
59  Dynamic volatility guards                               No                  
60  MiFIR identifier                                        BOND - Bonds        
61  Bond type                                               CRPB - Corporate    
                                                             Bond
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.