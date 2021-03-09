Final Dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the "Company") (LSE:GYS) announced earlier today a final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 of 28 pence per ordinary share in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

The above dividend will, subject to shareholder approval at the 2021 AGM on 10 June 2021, be paid on 16 June 2021 to shareholders on the register on 14 May 2021, and the Ordinary Shares will become ex-dividend on 13 May 2021.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com).

Enquiries

Gamesys Group plc

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 207 478 8150

jason.holden@gamesysgroup.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Robert Allen

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

gamesysgroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634375/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Final-Dividend-for-FY-2020