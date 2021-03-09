Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
Frankfurt
09.03.21
17:15 Uhr
16,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,20017,60017:39
ACCESSWIRE
09.03.2021 | 17:08
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Final Dividend for FY 2020

Final Dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the "Company") (LSE:GYS) announced earlier today a final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 of 28 pence per ordinary share in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

The above dividend will, subject to shareholder approval at the 2021 AGM on 10 June 2021, be paid on 16 June 2021 to shareholders on the register on 14 May 2021, and the Ordinary Shares will become ex-dividend on 13 May 2021.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com).

Enquiries

Gamesys Group plc

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 207 478 8150

jason.holden@gamesysgroup.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Robert Allen

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

gamesysgroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634375/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Final-Dividend-for-FY-2020

GAMESYS GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.