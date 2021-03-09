HELSINKI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

March 9, 2021

Nanoform Finland Plc announces its intention to carry out a new share issue to raise approximately EUR 40 million

New share issue intended to raise approximately EUR 40 million

Accelerated bookbuilding process to commence immediately

Proceeds to be used to support Nanoform's growth strategy, including the recently launched biologics technology, on the back of encouraging interest from the pharmaceutical industry in Nanoform's service offering

Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform" or the "Company") announces its intention to carry out a new share issue ("Shares"), to raise approximately EUR 40 million by means of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Placing"). The Placing is intended to be directed to Nordic and international institutional and other qualified investors.

The subscription price and the total number of new shares will be determined through the bookbuilding process. Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch ("Danske Bank") and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ("SEB") are acting as the Joint Bookrunners of the Placing. The result of the Placing will be published by way of a company release after the completion of the bookbuilding. The bookbuilding will be launched immediately following the publication of this company release. The bookbuilding can be discontinued or extended at any time during the bookbuilding process.

The purpose of the contemplated Placing is to raise funds to accelerate Nanoform's growth strategy, including the biologics technology launched in November 2020. The biologics technology is a highly synergistic opportunity (including brand, commercial team, customer relationships, R&D, formulation capabilities, quality assurance and quality control, production facilities etc.) benefiting from the Company's existing platform. A majority of the new funds are intended to be used to build additional biologics manufacturing lines, both non-GMP and GMP, while the remainder will be used to cover investments and expenses in formulation and quality control as well as other costs related to expansion of the service offering.

The Company continues to be committed to strong execution of its communicated strategy on its proprietary CESS technology for small molecules. The Company has reached all its near-term targets announced in connection with the IPO and the funding raised in connection with the Company's IPO is deemed sufficient for the growth strategy then communicated.

The Company intends to announce updated mid-term business targets for 2025 in connection with its Capital Markets Day on June 4, 2021.

The Placing is expected to allow Nanoform, in a timely and cost-efficient manner, to obtain financing on terms that, in the assessment of Nanoform's board of directors, will be more beneficial than the terms that would otherwise be available, and therefore weighty financial reasons exist for deviating from the pre-emptive rights of the shareholders. In the board of directors' assessment, the subscription price per Share is expected to be in accordance with market conditions, since it will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The Placing is also expected to broaden the Company's shareholder base among Nordic and international institutional investors and increase the liquidity of trading in its shares. The Placing will be carried out based on the authorisations given to the board of directors by the Company's annual general meeting of April 7, 2020.

In connection with the Placing, the Company has entered into a lock-up undertaking, with certain customary exceptions, regarding future share issues for a period of 180 calendar days from the closing of the Placing.

Subject to the completion of the Placing, the Shares (ISIN code FI4000330972) will be registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on or about March 10, 2021. The Shares are expected to be ready for delivery to the investors against payment through Euroclear Finland Ltd or, as applicable, through Euroclear Sweden AB on or about March 12, 2021. Trading in the Shares is expected to commence on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden on or about March 12, 2021.

Danske Bank and SEB act as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Financial Advisors of the Placing. Borenius Attorneys Ltd is the legal counsel to the Company as to Finnish law and White & Case LLP is legal counsel to the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Financial Advisors.

The information in the company release is information that Nanoform is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on March 9, 2021

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform's capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This company release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform's strategy, business plans and focus. The words may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this company release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this company release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform's business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines and competition from other companies. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this company release represent Nanoform's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

