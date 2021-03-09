Philanthropist Micah Raskin Shares Advice on How to Inspire Others in New Feature Article

Micah Raskin highlights the power of building rapport, practicing active listening, giving individuals room to grow, encouraging others, and being resilient.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / In the looming and daunting shadow of COVID-19, it has been difficult to find glimmers of hope and optimism. However, despite these challenges, in a new feature article published by Bitrebels.com, internationally-acclaimed philanthropist Micah Raskin has explored ways that anyone - regardless of their background, age or personal situation - can inspire others.

"The original meaning of the word inspire, which derives from Middle English, Old French and Latin, is to breathe or put life into the human body," commented Micah Raskin, whose current philanthropic efforts include providing support and resources for homeless individuals in Long Island, NY, and launching campaigns to help end cyberbullying among children and teens. "In the same sense, when we inspire others through our deeds and words, we uplift and energize them."

In the feature article, Micah Raskin highlighted five ways that people can inspire others, from family members and friends, to complete strangers who are going through a difficult time and could desperately use some humanity, kindness and support. These ways include: building rapport, practicing active listening, giving individuals room to grow, encouraging others, and being resilient.

With respect to building rapport, Micah Raskin encouraged people to build authentic, genuine and uplifting relationships with the people they connect with and serve - whether that happens to be a homeless individual seeking support in a soup kitchen, customers in a store, executives in a boardroom, or anyone else whom they come across on their journey of life.

As for practicing active listening, Micah Raskin discussed how vital and powerful this gesture is for making others feel important, seen and validated - which boosts their self-esteem, and encourages them to rise to their potential.

On the topic of giving individuals room to grow, Micah Raskin pointed out that there is a line between supporting people and stifling them. The former is rooted in empowerment and trust, while the latter is mired in control and suspicion.

In terms of encouraging others, Micah Raskin urged people to praise others as often possible; and not just for big achievements and lofty accomplishments. Small, thoughtful gestures should also be celebrated and acknowledged.

With regards to being resilient, Micah Raskin highlighted that the commitment to inspire others needs to be constant and not just when the mood strikes - and resiliency is the key to consistency.

"Some people who are genuinely kind, compassionate and caring are nevertheless reluctant to really commit to inspiring others, because they feel that they will somehow feel depleted after the experience - as if they are a battery that has been drained," commented Micah Raskin. "But the magic of inspiration is that it uplifts both the receiver and the giver alike. It is not a zero-sum game. Everyone benefits and there are no losers. There is no feeling or experience in the world quite like inspiring another person. Our ability to inspire others, and to be inspired, may be the essential thing that truly makes us human."

The full text of Micah Raskin's powerful and practical advice on how to inspire others is available at https://bitrebels.com/lifestyle/how-inspire-others-philanthropist-micah-raskin.

About Micah Raskin

Micah Raskin is an internationally-acclaimed philanthropist who is dedicated to strengthening local communities through various charitable initiatives. For the past several years, he has focused on addressing homelessness and hunger in the Nassau County and Queens County, NY neighborhoods where he grew up. He also helped fund the expansion of Jerusalem's renowned Shaare Zedek Medical Center, and is currently launching campaigns to help address cyberbullying among children and teenagers.

