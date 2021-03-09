Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.: Turner Venture Group Announces BloomiClean Updates and New Office

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the "Company") ("Turner") (OTC:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to announce BloomiClean updates and new Austin, Texas office location.

Updated Corporate Office

Address: 5900 Balcones Drive, Suite 4503, Austin,TX 78731

Phone: 1-830-291-8189

Email: Info@TVOGinc.com

BoomiClean Updates

The Company has launched a product and sales roll-out event table to its Corporate website available at the following link: https://tvoginc.com/bloomi-labs-llc/

100 bottles of BloomiClean have been manufactured, labeled (initial label) and shipped to our west coast distributor by our manufacturing partner. - DONE

Distributor has taken sample bottles of Bloomi Clean to various CBD or similar shops and has received requests to sell the product. completed customer receipt form - DONE

500 bottles of Bloomi Clean have been manufactured, labeled and are ready for shipment to online consumers, distributors and direct to stores - DONE

The product box manufacturer, Custom Boxes, has redesigned our product box to make sure 12 bottles per box fit (delayed first run due to measurement issues) - DONE

The Online sales payment system is being integrated with Shopify. (dropping Square) - PENDING CHANGE OF SYSTEM

Our 12 unit retail product boxes have been manufactured and delivered to the manufacturer and fulfillment center in St. Louis - DONE

Shipments of product to first customer orders, initial sample requests and 10 display boxes with 12 bottles have been sent to Texas and Florida. - DONE

Future Announcement of retail locations with display product boxes and product availability - PENDING

Re-integration of payment processing system with eMerchantBroker gateway with new payment processor - PENDING

Scale up of manufacturing with an additional run of inventory - PENDING

Turner's One-Page Summary

Interested investors and potential merger & acquisition candidates can download Turner's one pager for quick facts and links.

https://tvoginc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/TVOG-One-Pager-2020.pdf

Please refer to most recent website announcements for more information:

https://tvoginc.com/industry-news/turner-news/

About Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.

Turner (OTC:TVOG) is a Venture Holding Company that acquires equity interests in innovative products and companies within the hemp, health, wellness, sanitation, infrastructure and supply chain technology segments. Turner's cornerstone acquisition of Bloomi Labs, LLC has proprietary formulation of a CBD Hand Sanitizer manufactured domestically.

Disclosures

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Key Links:

OTCMarkets Profile: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TVOG/profile

Disclaimer: https://TVOGinc.com/contactus/disclaimer/

Corporate Website: http://TVOGInc.com | http://BloomiClean.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/tvoginc | http://twitter.com/BloomiClean

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TVOGinc/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/TVOGinc/

Contacts:

James B. Smith, CEO, Chairman

Turner Valley Oil And Gas, Inc.

Address: 5900 Balcones Drive, Suite 4503, Austin,TX 7873

Phone: 1-830-291-8189

Email: TurnerVentureGroupInc@gmail.com or info@TVOGinc.com

SOURCE: Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634418/Turner-Venture-Group-Announces-BloomiClean-Updates-and-New-Office