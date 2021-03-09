

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.03.2021 / 18:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mrs First name: Julie Last name(s): Pope

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

b) LEI

529900QA2LORU6646N15

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006

b) Nature of the transaction

Automatic sale of a portion of the acquired shares to fund income tax and social security liabilities

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 64.0794 EUR 397035.96 EUR 64.0794 EUR 141807.71 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 64.0794 EUR 538843.6700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

09.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

