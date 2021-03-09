Blackline Safety Corp. (TSXV: BLN) today announced that 595,000 stock options were granted on March 9, 2021 to directors, advisor to the Board of Directors, officers and an employee of the company. The options were assigned an exercise price of $8.00 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approval. These options are granted under Blackline's stock option plan as part of its annual compensation package.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 140 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

